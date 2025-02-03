Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $176.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.20. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $214.63. The firm has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.