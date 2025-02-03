Valley National Advisers Inc. Invests $497,000 in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,311,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $33.15 on Monday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $333.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

