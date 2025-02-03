VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF Plans Interim Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:FLOT)

VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 3rd,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 2nd.
VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF Price Performance
