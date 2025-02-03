VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BBH traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $165.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,696. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.97 and its 200-day moving average is $170.83. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $151.35 and a 1-year high of $183.64.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

VanEck Biotech ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.2517 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBH. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 10,376,390.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,403 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,828,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 401.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.