VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BBH traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $165.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,696. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.97 and its 200-day moving average is $170.83. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $151.35 and a 1-year high of $183.64.
VanEck Biotech ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.2517 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile
The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.
