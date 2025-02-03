VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Stake Lifted by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 133.5% during the third quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 379,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RAAX opened at $29.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.46. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $30.82.

About VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

