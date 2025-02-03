Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 4.2% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 508.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 251.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,597,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $202.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.69 and a 200-day moving average of $196.46. The stock has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $172.34 and a 52-week high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.