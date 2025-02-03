Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $123.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.30. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $114.45 and a 12-month high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

