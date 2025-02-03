Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Cook Wealth LLC

Cook Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Cook Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 228,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 98,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

