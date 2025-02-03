Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lowered by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

