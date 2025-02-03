Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $132.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.04. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $111.31 and a 52 week high of $135.07. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

