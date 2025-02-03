Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.95 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

