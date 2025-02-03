Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $205.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $173.32 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

