Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Means Investment CO. Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.8% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after buying an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,735,000. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,169 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46,874.1% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 535,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,282,000 after purchasing an additional 533,896 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $553.33 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $443.75 and a 1-year high of $561.66. The firm has a market cap of $501.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $549.56 and a 200-day moving average of $529.96.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

