Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,437 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 109.7% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,412,000 after buying an additional 746,840 shares during the period. Bricktown Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,244.7% in the third quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC now owns 768,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,763,000 after acquiring an additional 711,497 shares in the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,306,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17,047.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 292,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 291,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $60.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

