Veralto (VLTO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Veralto to post earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Veralto Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $103.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06. Veralto has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.29.
Veralto Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is 13.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Veralto
Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.
