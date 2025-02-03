Veralto (VLTO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Veralto to post earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $103.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06. Veralto has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is 13.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Veralto from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.18.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

