Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $25.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 16,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $446,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,601.28. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $376,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,257.25. This represents a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,231,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,199,000 after acquiring an additional 227,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 775,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,298,000 after purchasing an additional 189,860 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

