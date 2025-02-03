Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 58 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $490.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.58.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of VRTX stock opened at $461.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $434.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.93. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $377.85 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
