Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.00 and last traded at $113.25. Approximately 5,526,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 10,325,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,526.50. This trade represents a 81.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vertiv by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

