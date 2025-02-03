VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of VICI stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 30.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

