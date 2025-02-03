Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Short Interest Down 21.5% in January

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 53,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Rodger R. Krouse sold 7,218,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $16,818,837.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,262,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,633.89. The trade was a 85.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNCE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 261,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,283,157. Vince has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Vince ( NYSE:VNCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Vince had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Vince will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

