Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Short Interest Down 21.5% in January

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 53,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Insider Transactions at Vince
In related news, major shareholder Rodger R. Krouse sold 7,218,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $16,818,837.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,262,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,633.89. The trade was a 85.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Vince Stock Performance
Shares of VNCE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 261,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,283,157. Vince has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.47.
Vince Company Profile
Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vince
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.