Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. Takes Position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás makes up approximately 0.0% of Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,233 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 28,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

Shares of EBR stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.11.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

Featured Stories

