Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.34. 2,884,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,052. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viper Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.71.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy by 328.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 208.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 524.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

