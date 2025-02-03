Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.14 and last traded at $76.45, with a volume of 152748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VC. Barclays lowered their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visteon from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visteon from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.23.

Get Visteon alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VC

Visteon Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Visteon

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,730,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Visteon by 361.3% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Visteon by 11.8% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 259,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,728,000 after purchasing an additional 27,403 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Visteon by 28.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.