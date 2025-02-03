Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $18,878,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,849,637.12. The trade was a 31.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $33,413,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,352,424.58. This represents a 39.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,100 shares of company stock valued at $55,087,314 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $168.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.97.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $4.01. Vistra had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.64.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

