Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.57.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vital Farms from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.
Insider Activity at Vital Farms
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vital Farms by 242.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 62,325 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Vital Farms by 230.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 230,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 161,131 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 56,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after buying an additional 428,382 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vital Farms Stock Performance
Shares of VITL stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76. Vital Farms has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
