Waldron Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in STERIS by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in STERIS by 54.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

Insider Activity

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total value of $365,532.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,363.04. The trade was a 12.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $220.84 on Monday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $197.82 and a one year high of $248.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.70.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

