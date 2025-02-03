Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 852 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 38,185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,459 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $70.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.89. The company has a market capitalization of $219.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.