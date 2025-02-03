Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$274.32 and last traded at C$274.07, with a volume of 191455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$267.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on WCN shares. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight Capital set a C$270.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$237.33.

The firm has a market cap of C$70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$257.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$251.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$260.63, for a total transaction of C$260,625.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

