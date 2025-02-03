Wealthspan Partners LLC Acquires 5,415 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 114,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $67.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.87 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average is $65.36.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

