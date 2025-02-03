Wealthspan Partners LLC Grows Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 227,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 172,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 144,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

MLPX stock opened at $62.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $67.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

