Wealthspan Partners LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

