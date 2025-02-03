Wealthspan Partners LLC Sells 3,091 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Wealthspan Partners LLC cut its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 11.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 277,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 113,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.