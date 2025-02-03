Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) in the last few weeks:

2/3/2025 – Planet Labs PBC had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.00 to $6.40. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Planet Labs PBC had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Planet Labs PBC had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $4.50 to $6.50. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Planet Labs PBC was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Planet Labs PBC had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Planet Labs PBC is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.30 price target on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Planet Labs PBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2024 – Planet Labs PBC had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4.00 to $4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2024 – Planet Labs PBC had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $4.05 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Planet Labs PBC had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $2.50 to $3.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Planet Labs PBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2024 – Planet Labs PBC had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.00.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

NYSE PL traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.10. 6,445,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,196. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,870,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after buying an additional 689,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,272,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 230,076 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,817,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,808,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 71,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,732,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 201,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

