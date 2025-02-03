Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Short Interest Up 13.2% in January

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 773,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOWL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 96.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 544,881 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,398,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 157,673 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 410.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 134,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 103.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 52,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 49,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,827. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

See Also

