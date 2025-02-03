Willis Investment Counsel Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,787 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 869,233 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after acquiring an additional 58,021 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 8.6% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,573,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.43 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

