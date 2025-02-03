Willis Investment Counsel Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 4,876.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 167,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 164,185 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 6,766.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $97.42 on Monday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $74.72 and a 52 week high of $102.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average is $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LOGI

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.