Willis Investment Counsel Invests $857,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 337.9% in the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 266,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 63,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.24 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $155.79 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.13.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
