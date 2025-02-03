WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QSML) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QSML – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QSML – Free Report) by 457.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,278 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 57.44% of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QSML traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.71. 693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund Increases Dividend

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.00.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund (QSML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth companies that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QSML was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

