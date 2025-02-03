Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.850-6.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Woodward from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $197.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.38.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,475. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Woodward has a 52 week low of $133.56 and a 52 week high of $201.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $430,968.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,325.91. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,669.50. This trade represents a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,752,072. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

