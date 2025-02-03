WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $64.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

WSFS stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $55.34. The company had a trading volume of 76,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,022. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

