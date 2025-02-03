XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Trading Down 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) were down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.96 and last traded at $39.09. Approximately 43,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 105,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

XPEL Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.02.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $112.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $852,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,143,082.48. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mike Klonne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,344. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,544 shares of company stock worth $2,606,789 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

