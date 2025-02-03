Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 205,510 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 327% from the previous session’s volume of 48,095 shares.The stock last traded at $43.80 and had previously closed at $44.04.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $573.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.12% of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

