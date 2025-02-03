Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $5.81.
About Yamaguchi Financial Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yamaguchi Financial Group
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.