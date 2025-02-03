Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $5.81.

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It also engages in the securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, Insurance agent, receivables management and collection, investment management, real estate leasing, cloud funding, DX consulting, human resource consulting, wholesale and retail of regional products, agricultural management, and other businesses.

