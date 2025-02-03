Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Short Interest Update

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Zhihu Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZH opened at $3.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. Zhihu has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.28.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Zhihu from $5.40 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zhihu

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter valued at $317,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 65.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 69,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter valued at $151,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.