Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,214,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,422,000 after acquiring an additional 62,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,040,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 100,954.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,967 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 9.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,845,000 after acquiring an additional 60,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 501,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZD. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $53.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $70.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $353.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.66 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ziff Davis

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.