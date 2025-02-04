1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Earns “Sell (E+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reissued by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FLWS. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.99 million, a P/E ratio of -70.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.58. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. Research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $359,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,224,364 shares in the company, valued at $30,330,933.52. This trade represents a 1.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 803,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,292,721. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

