10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Given Sell (E+) Rating at Weiss Ratings

TXG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of TXG opened at $14.45 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 451.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

