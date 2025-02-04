111’s (YI) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (e+) rating on shares of 111 (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

111 Stock Up 13.2 %

NASDAQ:YI opened at $6.59 on Friday. 111 has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.41.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

About 111

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

