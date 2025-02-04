1,220 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VTV stock opened at $175.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.57. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.24 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $125.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.