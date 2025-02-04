1,285 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by GEN Financial Management INC.

GEN Financial Management INC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VUG opened at $414.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.57. The company has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

